Flows over Shoshone Falls started to increase Thursday, and it’s not just to appease tourists wanting a picture opportunity.

Increased flows are part of the Snake River Water Rights Agreement signed to improve salmon habitat as the water makes its way to the Columbia River and eventually the ocean. About 150,000 acre-feet of water is expected to be released, according to a Bureau of Reclamation news release.

Flows were expected to increase at Milner Dam from zero to 1,500 cubic feet per second on Thursday, and plus 1,500 cfs on Friday, with the increased flows extending into July.

River levels will increase by approximately 3 feet, so the Bureau of Reclamation urges the public to use caution when near the river and be aware of the potential for sudden changes in river flows.

Idaho Power provides a minimum scenic flow of at least 300 cfs over Shoshone Falls during the summer, but volume over the next several weeks will be several times that, according to a news release. The company diverts some water through its Shoshone Falls power plant.

The Upper Snake River Reservoir System on Thursday was at 91% capacity. Jackson Lake is 77% full and it will likely be close to filling in the next one or two weeks as the last of the snowpack melts, said Brian Stevens, water management supervisor for the Bureau of Reclamation.

The USDA snowpack map indicates 83% of the average snowpack for the Henrys Fork Basin and 38% over the Snake Basin above Palisades.

The Upper Snake River Reservoir System is about 108% of average and more than $1.2 million acre-feet higher than a year ago.

“We are looking better than last year,” Stevens said. “Quite a bit better.”

