Florida man injured in I-84 crash near Burley

BURLEY — A Florida man was sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 84 west of Burley.
Idaho State Police responded to a crash at about 5 a.m. near milepost 220, it said in a statement.
Reyni Sosa De Leon, 31, of Philadelphia, was stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate in a 2017 Volvo semi towing a single trailer when the trailer was hit by a 2021 Freightliner semi with a single trailer.
The driver of the Freighliner, James Bronson, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The westbound lanes of I-84 were partly blocked for about six hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash is under investigation.