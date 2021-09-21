 Skip to main content
Florida man injured in I-84 crash near Burley
Florida man injured in I-84 crash near Burley

BURLEY — A Florida man was sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 84 west of Burley.

Idaho State Police responded to a crash at about 5 a.m. near milepost 220, it said in a statement.

Reyni Sosa De Leon, 31, of Philadelphia, was stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate in a 2017 Volvo semi towing a single trailer when the trailer was hit by a 2021 Freightliner semi with a single trailer.

The driver of the Freighliner, James Bronson, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were partly blocked for about six hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

