Hailey flooding

Sandbags wait to be ferried by boat to a resident's home May 16, 2017, in the Della View area in Hailey.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of south-central and southeastern Idaho from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. 

The watch area includes Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Mackay, Arco, Mud Lake, the Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Howe and surrounding areas.

Warm temperatures have caused some snow melt at elevations over 6,500 feet, the weather service said. Water will likely pond in low lying areas and small streams may become full and overflow their banks. 

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. 

Residents and visitors in impacted areas should monitor alerts and watch for flooding, the service said. People living in areas prone to flood should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. 

