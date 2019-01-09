HAILEY — In-stream work has begun on the Big Wood River south of Bellevue to repair irrigation and habitat problems created by the 2017 flood. The Glendale Restoration and Flood Mitigation Project began last month — funded by over $150,000 in grant monies and private donations — on the southern reaches of the river.
Extreme high-water in the spring of 2017 severely eroded portions of the Bannon Ditch and required emergency in-stream work to protect the Bypass Canal. Following that flood, the altered river channel did not adequately deliver water to the three head-gate structures, threatening the agricultural water supply.
The nonprofit conservation group Trout Unlimited was concerned by sedimentation and erosion in this reach contributing to lower water quality for fish and other aquatic life. Trout Unlimited, Flood Control District No. 9 and the Upper Wood River Water Users Association collaborated to implement the in-stream treatments.
A primary eastern river channel will be reactivated to direct flow towards the Bypass Canal which delivers most of the irrigation water. Appropriate deflector structures and grade control will be created, and a riffle/pool sequence will be constructed to effectively transport sediment. Stream banks will be established with woody structures to reduce erosion and create aquatic and riparian habitat. Floodplain benches will be created to absorb high flows, promote bank stability and facilitate floodplain sediment deposition. The piped section of the Bannon Ditch will be protected and incorporated into floodplain and stream bank stabilization.
“This project, in particular, achieves our goals of improving water quality and floodplain and aquatic habitat, while finding water management solutions," Keri York, Trout Unlimited Big Wood River project manager, said in a statement. "We hope to do more projects like this to help resolve water quantity and quality issues in the Big Wood River.”
