Flights in and out of Twin Falls canceled, delayed after private plane mechanical issues

TWIN FALLS — A disabled aircraft is blocking the main runway at the Twin Falls Airport.
Flights in and out of Twin Falls Sunday night and Monday morning were canceled or delayed, City Spokesperson Josh Palmer said.
The aircraft is a private jet that had mechanical issues on the runway Sunday afternoon. Because of the make of the aircraft, personnel were unable to move it off the runway last night.
Crews from Oklahoma were called in yesterday and the airport hopes to have the plane moved before noon flights today.
Officials will announce when the runway is clear again.
