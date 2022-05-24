Fleet of new bikes improves basic transportation at Valley House

TWIN FALLS — A majority of residents at Valley House Homeless Shelter don’t have a car, which means the trip to work, to appointments, or for errands is done on foot. It’s not uncommon to hear about residents walking 5 miles to work and back every day.

Now, thanks to a grant from the city of Twin Falls, residents of Valley House will have the option to use a new bike for basic transportation, to travel to work or appointments, or run errands.

The shelter received 13 new bicycles for their fleet through an agreement with Spoke and Wheel bike shop, thanks to a $10,000 Municipal Powers Outsource Grant awarded by the city of Twin Falls on May 16, which will help the residents meet their obligations.

“For us to be able to provide bicycles makes it easier on them to do what they need to do to get ahead,” Audrey Kelley, client manager for Valley House, said.

Out of 140 people on average using their services each month, about 70% of Valley House clients do not have a vehicle, Kelley said.

Clients of Valley House are required to get and hold a permanent job. Each client has an individual plan for the types of progress they are expected to make as they regain their footing towards returning to independent living.

“And if you’re trying to get on your feet, and you’re trying to progress you’re going to do anything that you need to do to make that happen,” Kelley said.

Valley House Director John Spires said the vast majority of everything the organization has is received through donations. Given the lack of transportation options, Spires said bikes are high in demand.

Although there are often donated bikes available, Spires said that bikes they have are usually in children’s sizes, and don’t make a great transportation option for adults.

“The vast majority of everything here is donated in one way or shape or form or another.” Spires said. “Every once in a while someone will donate a bike to us, and then we just allow the clients to use those when they can.”

The newly acquired bikes will belong to Valley House, which will check them out to clients with a lock, on a short-term basis. When a client checks one out they can use it for the day to use as transportation.

Once clients are done using them, they will return the bikes to Valley House.

“This will help the people, but it’s also going to be done in a way where the bikes should not be vanishing,” Spires said.

The bikes also come with a maintenance plan from Spoke and Wheel, with the intention to keep the fleet in top condition.

Lee Greer, owner of Spoke and Wheel bike shop, said servicing bikes that are a customer’s only transportation is a daily occurrence.

“It would be an odd day that we didn’t talk to somebody who didn’t use their bike as a basic mode of transportation,” Greer said.

Spoke and Wheel works with a number of organizations that help low-income clients. They often take salvage bikes and repair them for use by low-income clients for basic transportation. Greer said he’s glad to see Valley House clients have access to the new bikes.

“I really hope that the people who are on these bikes really understand what that means to them,” Greer said. “To get some basic transportation that’s now going to be reliable, that’s going to be a really big deal.”

Greer said the shop sees a fair share of salvaged bikes that serve as someone’s daily transportation, and they can frequently be in pretty rough shape.

Salvaged or donated bikes often see hard use and infrequent maintenance.

“Getting those back into shape will usually cost as much as buying a new one,” Greer said.

By having a maintenance plan for the Valley House bikes, Greer expects the equipment can be kept up in good working order at lower cost.

“We’re going to start with these, brand new, and they’re going to bring them in on a regular basis,” Greer said. “They shouldn’t ever go into disrepair. It’s going to make it a whole lot easier to maintain, they’re going to be a whole lot more reliable.”

