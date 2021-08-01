Flash floods strike recreation areas near Elko, Nevada

ELKO, Nevada — Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain south of Elko this weekend, causing mudslides in Lamoille Canyon and pushing a car off the road at South Fork.

The Ruby Mountains mudslide Friday afternoon was about a half mile above Thomas Canyon. Elko County Sheriff’s deputies said two strips of road were covered by rock, sand and mud. No one was trapped or injured by the slide.

Elko County Roads and Nevada Department of Transportation employees quickly responded with two front-end loaders and a plow. The road was reopened within about two hours.

“Several individuals patiently waited at the Lamoille Canyon Trail Head while the roadway was cleared,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a flash flood on the south side of South Fork Reservoir.

“It was initially reported a vehicle was washed off the roadway and a person was climbing out of the vehicle’s sunroof,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the unoccupied vehicle about a mile south of the causeway on Lower South Fork Road. It was off the road and surrounded by water.