Flags in the city of Jerome will be lowered to half-staff Friday through April 7 in honor of the late Judge Thomas H. Borreson, at the request of Jerome Mayor David Davis and Jerome County commissioners.

Borreson died March 14 at the age of 73.

After 15 years as an attorney, Borresen accepted a position as a magistrate judge in Jerome, where he mentored new judges and served on the Judicial Council and Ethics Committee, his obituary says.

He was also awarded the George C. Granata Award, which recognizes an individual who makes great efforts to ensure all Idahoans have access to fair and efficient justice.

A vigil service for Borresen will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church.