Five students awarded with music scholarships by The Twin Falls Music Club

The Twin Falls Music Club recently awarded music scholarships to five talented students.

A total of $2500 awarded to the students this year.

Oboist Naomi Wagoner and pianist Kenadee Egbert are both graduating seniors this year. Three high school pianists, Ethan Hunt, Zach Zaugg and Kadrian Klingler, received scholarships to attend summer music camp.

The scholarship was made possible by a grant from the Guy H. Shearer Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. Guy Shearer was the father of the late Mary Jane Kinney, a long-time Twin Falls resident who was president of the Twin Falls Music Club 1954-1955 and a supporter of the arts.

Students are eligible to apply for scholarships in January each year if their teachers are members of the Twin Falls Music Club.

