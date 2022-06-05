Five hundred gather to turn first soil at Burley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple

BURLEY — Five hundred members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered Saturday to symbolically turn the soil and plant the seeds of faith on the ground where their new temple will be built.

The temple is expected to take 2½ years to complete.

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Quorum of the Seventy, who is originally from Burley, spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Imagine your children and grandchildren as they drive by and see the temple built on ground you owned,” Nielson said as he paid homage to the Funk family, who formerly farmed the ground.

They planted seeds with faith and hope that something beautiful would grow, he said.

Now from the seeds planted by the faithful church members, a temple will be built, he said.

Nielson said he was born at the Cottage Hospital in Burley, was baptized and learned the gospel of Jesus Christ here.

“It was here that those amazing things happened to me,” he said, and it is sacred ground to him.

The temple will be located on 10.1 acres at 40 S. 150 E. It will be two stories and about 38,600 square-feet.

Temple Committee Communications Director David Wilson said senators, state representatives, mayors, city council members, county commissioners, presidents and their families from the Mini-Cassia’s seven church stakes, along with church bishops and their families and other guests were invited to attend.

“This is a wonderful day and something people in the area have been waiting for,” Wilson said. “We were surprised when it came so soon.”

Several members of the church bore their testimony about the new temple and expressed their surprise when they heard the news, including some Primary-aged children.

“I’m confident that you feel like I do, that today you are on holy ground,” church member Derlin Taylor said.

Taylor thanked the pioneers who sacrificed and often did not live long enough to see the fruits of their labors, but passed those blessings down.

“Thanks to the pioneers who made this possible,” he said.

Taylor said he knows the people in this community "and they will rally around this temple.”

“Heavenly Father has always commanded us to build temples,” Nielson said. “And now Burley, Idaho, will have a temple.”

The event was broadcast so others could watch and after the ceremony anyone who wanted to turn soil was invited to come the site to participate, Wilson said.

The Burley temple will be the seventh in the state, following the Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg, Twin Falls, and Pocatello temples. Idaho is home to more than 460,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,000 congregations.

