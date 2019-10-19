It’s been a long and at times challenging month participating as a team captain for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs’ Hispanic Heritage Month Fitness Challenge, and in some ways I’m glad it’s over.
I think I’ve done a better job complaining and documenting my inner struggles than completing the exercises, but now that I’ve had a moment where the obligation to exercise isn’t hanging over me, I also realize there’s parts of the experience I’m afraid to lose.
Our last challenge was to complete the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training physical readiness test, otherwise known as the physical fitness test all officers have to complete before joining the police force. At the risk of seeming too confident, I will say that it wasn’t as scary as it sounded before I knew what it consisted of. It’s pretty straightforward: three chances to vertical jump, a minute of sit-ups, as many pushups as possible, a 300 meter sprint and a mile run sandwiched between a warm-up and a cool down with breaks in between. Of course, police officers are held to a higher scrutiny than I was and no doubt my form was sloppy.
As I was completing my final challenge, I was surprised at how happy I felt. Perhaps the euphoria of no longer feeling sore intermittently throughout the week or the quick reversion to warmer weather clouded my judgement, but I was actually enjoying the exercise. In fact, I’d been enjoying the exercise more than I was hating it for some time now. Did I become more agile? Did I lose weight? Probably still no (I read somewhere that you also need something called a “healthy diet.” Maybe that was it).
But as I recalled in a previous piece, I was finding enjoyment where I thought I lost it.
You have free articles remaining.
In no way will I miss the embarrassment of having to double and triple check if I knew what I was doing — and often didn’t — and I won’t miss the guilt of trying to skip a day causing me to exercise at some ungodly hour of the night.
What I will miss is having a consistent way of checking in on myself and my growth. Being able to look at what I couldn’t do in the beginning and how it got easier — and sometimes pleasant — was the motivator I never knew I needed. I’m not terribly creative when it comes to finding new exercises or running paths. It’s daunting to me to have to change up my exercise routine. What if I don’t know what I’m doing? What if it’s not productive because I’m so bad at it?
Let me add that going in blind is not wise, and I as well as my employer don’t recommend it. But pushing yourself into something you will almost certainly fail at is not always a bad thing. What started as an experiment in how stupid I could make myself look has put me somewhere I’m happy to be. I may not always be good, but I can learn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.