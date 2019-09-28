A message to the Boise Police Department: I’d like to turn myself in. On day eight of the fitness challenge when you asked us to run a mile, stopping every minute to do a set of sit-ups, push-ups and air squats, I have no idea whether I stopped every minute. Or ran a mile. This was the least intense of all the challenges for me, but by far made me feel the stupidest. I’m sorry.
That’s it. That’s my confession.
OK, actually I have more. I was on vacation last Thursday to Monday and I may have spliced some of the workouts throughout the day to cut their intensity. I may have doubled-up one day to make up for the fact that I so enjoyed laying in my bed watching “Parks and Recreation” that I skipped a day. I may have also had a huge cheat day where I ate my weight in pizza, cookies, Mexican food and chicken strips.
Before you throw the book at me — both Boise PD and a jury of my peers — let me offer a few less-incriminating anecdotes. On our active rest day when it called for a short walk, hike or run, I took a moment to jog around the College of Southern Idaho and appreciate how peaceful it is on weekends and how the community uses it as a playground, a place to spend time with loved ones and a gym when no one else is around. I spent nearly two hours jogging around my neighborhood and appreciating the little things that have made it feel like home.
The challenge has encouraged me to revisit my old fitness routine that got put on hold when I entered grad school a little more than a year ago. I have since graduated, but my regular workout schedule deteriorated and, to some degree, so did I. I was excited to hike more when I got to Idaho. I didn’t get a lot of exposure to nature when I was living in New York City, even when I was exercising. The closest, most convenient thing I could get was walking to the deepest part of Central Park and jogging around the paths until I was ready to face the world. But when I got out into nature in Idaho, I found that what was a normal hike for my past self was overwhelming now.
It did little for my confidence, and I began doing workouts in places where I felt less visible to other people. In the weeks before the challenge started, that changed. I have improved as the challenge has gone on. I’ve taken the time to go jogging or hiking three or four times a week, even on hard workout days. I was surprised that once I committed to my routine again I got used to it quickly and have had to up the ante nearly every time I go out.
I’m by no means perfect. I’m no fitness expert. I don’t have the impeccable athletic physique. I still get tempted by unhealthy food choices. I have my indulgences. But ever since I began this challenge, what was once a struggle with being OK with my body and its limitations turned into a proactive path to a better lifestyle that I feel comfortable with. So I hope, Boise PD, you can forgive me for my clumsiness and occasional lapses like I have learned to forgive myself.
