This is the part of the challenge where everything breaks down. There’s overtime hours and extracurricular commitments and the sun is going down earlier every day. I suspect my fellow team captains are lagging behind as fast as I am. It’s a disappointing reality of the impending cold seasons and trying to get more than three people to do anything over an extended period of time.
In the grand scheme of things, I’m lucky. My daily distractions are a reflection of a career I enjoy and my lack of any other responsibilities beyond it. I don’t have anyone else to take care of. I don’t have another job to go to. I can always do the little things like cook and clean at some ridiculous hour because I have no other obligations. If I don’t work out one day I can work out extra hard the next, which I’ve found myself doing lately.
My blunders this week have made me stop and think about why we are doing this challenge: to promote a healthy lifestyle for Idaho’s Latinos. I found my mind wandering to the Latinos of the Magic Valley with families to take care of, either here or back in their home countries, and demanding jobs that require strenuous labor. They don’t have the luxury of rescheduling exercise or making food at midnight when there may be a sleeping baby in the house. Where my skipping a challenge day is a funny brunch topic, some may not have the time to dedicate to working out. It is a sobering realization.
Too often stories about Latino health are mired with grim prognostications of type 2 diabetes or under-nourishing foods like soda and tortillas predisposing our children to obesity. They are often written with a palpable air of pity. It’s unfortunate not necessarily because any facts are wrong, but because this does not empower anyone. By the time we as journalists write about a type 2 diabetes epidemic, it is too late. It does little for us for people to care after we’ve already succumbed.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead, as I learned when I covered food security in New York City, to break the cycle of poor eating habits and inactivity, we must work to empower people in situations that can inhibit their ability to have a healthy lifestyle to make small changes toward long term goals. It was nothing short of shocking to me to hear from food policy experts that some households don’t have cookware. Some people never learned how to make a healthy meal. It feels insurmountable, but it’s not impossible.
In that vein, I feel guilty when I am not as on board with the challenges as I should be. I should be setting a better example and being more engaging with what I’m doing. It’s made me think back to when I was making barely over minimum wage in my first few years in New York when I’d make a meal out of the cookies the bakery I worked in sold, when I spent all my days off sleeping and relied on cheap, filling carbs because I never had the energy to cook fresh produce before it went bad. I didn’t get much help when it came to changing the way I viewed and looked after my health, and I’m willing to say that it took me the entire seven years I was there to figure out how to change it. When I think too hard about it, it becomes frustrating to imagine if everyone else who may be as on my own as I was will be fortunate enough to get the results I did.
I was introduced to the concept of “buying in” by a researcher at the New York City Food Policy Center at Hunter College in Manhattan. She told me that in order to help all people in a community make healthier choices, businesses, community members, local leaders and schools all had to “buy in” to the idea by coming together to decide things like what will be sold at local stores, creating exercise groups that are accessible to everyone and making commitments to pass legislation that creates a healthy and safe environment for everyone. I’m choosing to buy in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.