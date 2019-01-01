TWIN FALLS — Planning to get fit in 2019? Your options are expanding.
As southern Idaho experiences a population boost, Twin Falls is poised for the arrival of more fitness studios and gyms. From a boutique yoga studio to a full-scale 24-hour gym, new businesses are capitalizing on what could be called a fitness boom.
Even the established gyms are welcoming the changes.
“The more the merrier,” says Hailey Barnes, general manager of Gemstone Climbing Center. “We’re not in a competition.”
Her rock climbing gym, which opened in November 2017, has been changing its offerings to include more yoga classes. And it’ll soon begin offering obstacle course race training for children and adults.
“When people say there’s nothing to do in Twin Falls, I don’t think that’s the case anymore,” Barnes said. “I think it’s come a long ways.”
Coming soon
Tayler Chapin didn’t plan on opening a yoga studio. But when she moved back to Twin Falls after college, she realized that the city was lacking something.
“I felt like Twin didn’t have an actual yoga studio,” Chapin said.
There were several gyms or studios that offered yoga as part of their services, but it wasn’t their main focus. Chapin was inspired by the growing diversity in Twin Falls’ fitness scene.
“Studio G has really kicked us all off starting with the boutique theme of fitness that’s not in a gym,” Chapin said.
On Wednesday, she intends to open Hive Hot Yoga, a yoga-only boutique studio at 834 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. The studio offers different styles of yoga but specializes in a hot yoga series that’s a power vinyasa flow. Hot yoga is performed in a room that’s heated to 105 degrees with 40 percent humidity using infrared heating panels and a humidity machine. The exercise aims to detoxify the body, build flexibility, strength and balance.
“You start craving the heat,” Chapin said. “It’s hard. It’s challenging.”
Hive Hot Yoga has classes designed for people at all levels. It will offer five classes a day — ranging from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days, with earlier classes a couple of days a week. Members can pay by the class, get discounted class passes or get unlimited monthly or yearly passes. The studio also sells some yoga supplies and clothing.
Chapin hopes that, like the name, Hive Hot Yoga will be a gathering place for people who want to build the yoga community in Twin Falls.
“I love the concept of Hive being a community,” Chapin said. “The worker bees work together to create their home.”
Hive Hot Yoga isn’t the only new fitness option Twin Falls residents could expect to see in 2019. Planet Fitness has signed a lease to rent and remodel the former Hancock Fabrics building in Twin Falls. The business received a special use permit in August from the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, but a timeline for construction has not been provided.
Another vacant building, on Hansen Street, could also get a new life in 2019. Joshua and Rebekah Olsen have plans to renovate the former city office building into “The Circus,” which will offer classes for tribal-style dancing, fly-bungee and aerial silks.
How we got here
Twin Falls has long been a hub for outdoor recreation. The Snake River and Rock Creek canyons provide opportunities for biking, hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, disc golfing and more. The city also has a Gold’s Gym and a YMCA gym. But in 2016, Gillian “Gilly” Funk sought to offer an indoor fitness option that wasn’t a big-box gym based on memberships.
“There wasn’t a lot of private and more personalized fitness classes out there,” Funk said.
That spring, she opened Studio G, a boutique fitness studio that aimed to offer yoga and fitness classes equally. Over time, however, it evolved to have mostly fitness classes. In 2019, Studio G will offer about 30 classes per week — and Funk will need to find a bigger space.
Like other fitness gurus, Funk believes Twin Falls’ population growth has been a big driver in getting more exercise options to come in. People who’ve moved here from bigger cities were used to having more options, and studios like hers are already close to capacity due to the growing demand.
“We’ve probably doubled the amount of classes we do, and we’re filling up,” Funk said.
Meanwhile, the city of Twin Falls has been taking a close look at its zoning ordinances, which currently mandate all indoor recreation facilities to obtain a special use permit — a process that set back Hive Hot Yoga by about five weeks. Those rules could become less stringent in the future.
Funk and Chapin have been excited to see more options come in over the past couple of years, each offering a unique service. Gemstone Climbing Center was Twin Falls’ first indoor climbing gym. Core Cycle Studio, open since Dec. 17, offers indoor cycling, Pilates and fusion classes. And Bull Moose Bicycles in downtown Twin Falls hosts bike rides and other events for the cycling community.
“I think we all bring something to the table,” Chapin said. “It’s just the preference of the client.”
