Fishing gear can be a tricky purchase. There are hundreds of gadgets out there, but who has the time to sort through them all? And how do you know which ones are worth your hard-earned money?
Every angler has different needs. But take it from a diehard fisherman — certain accessories are hard to live without once you’ve tried them.
As you load up on gear for the New Year, here are a few key items that will make an immediate and lasting impact on your fishing experience:
- Tackle backpack ($25-$100) — When I go fishing, I’m going on an adventure, which means I don’t want to be bogged down carrying all my gear. Years ago, I started carrying my tackle in a backpack to keep my hands free on long hikes. Then, tackle companies started offering backpacks specifically designed to carry several small tackle boxes, along with countless handy compartments for other gadgets. I bought one and fell in love immediately. I later purchased the smaller daypack version, which has since become my go-to tackle bag. Because both packs use the same tackle inserts, I have organized my gear by species. Before a trip, I simply load up the box(es) I’ll need for the day and I’m ready to rock.
Fishing shoes ($50-$100) — Whether you fish from a boat or on foot, the right shoes are critical. You don’t want to ruin your tennis shoes by getting them wet all the time, but flip-flops just don’t cut it for hiking or wading along muddy or rocky river bottoms. After I spent years trudging around in old sneakers, several retailers finally came out with waterproof, durable shoes that drain quickly and protect your feet without weighing you down. The shoes’ amphibious design makes them perfect for wading through streams, hiking along the bank, launching a boat or virtually any activity where your feet might get wet.
Powered ice auger ($300-$600) — Five years ago, I invested in a gas-powered auger for my ice fishing adventures. It has proven to be worth every penny. If you want to get serious about ice fishing, the auger is the key to the whole operation. It’s a relatively substantial investment, but it’s a real game-changer. Gas, propane and battery-powered models exist, and with proper care, they are capable of drilling dozens of holes in a matter of minutes.
Float tube ($75-$150) — Float tubes are a perfect marriage of convenience and affordability. If you have been itching to venture offshore but lack the budget or storage space for a boat, a float tube is just what the doctor ordered. Tubes are powered by foot (the angler, wearing scuba fins), they fit in the trunk of any car, and they are light enough to carry just about anywhere. Small, wakeless bass lakes, high mountain lakes and local ponds are prime tubing waters. I recommend tube models that inflate by mouth — they have fewer parts to lose and you won’t need to carry a pump. Relaxing in a float tube and watching largemouth bass destroy topwater frogs on a warm summer evening is about as good as it gets.
Worm threader ($1-$3) — This little tool only costs a buck or two, and it will pay for itself in one trip. Threaders allow you to put an entire worm on your line, with the hook only sticking out the tail. This gives your bait a more natural look as it drifts through the water, and it also makes it much more difficult for a fish to steal the bait. You’ll set the hook on more fish, use less bait and save time and money. Be forewarned — it is easier for fish to swallow a threaded worm, so be quick on your hook sets and avoid bait fishing if you intend to catch and release.
Tight lines!
