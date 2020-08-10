Fish and Game's elk killings seem to be working; hunters want more opportunity to help

“I don’t think a lot of the public has a really firm grasp on how truly difficult (nighttime sharpshooting) is,” Guthrie said.

Each night Fish and Game does nighttime sharpshooting, it takes two people on Guthrie’s team 12 hours, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“It’s way easier for us to use hunters, physically, than it is for us to go out and do the work ourselves,” Guthrie said.

Hunters have countered that if they were issued depredation tags, they would be more than happy to find elk while they’re on the mountains during the day. But in these instances where Fish and Game is resorting to killing animals, that usually isn’t an option.

That’s because the elk that are eating up crops often spend both their days and nights on private land. Fish and Game can’t unilaterally allow hunters onto private land without landowner permission.

Guthrie said he spends his days working with landowners on these depredation issues. He’s hopeful that there could be more depredation hunts on private land in the future. But right now, many landowners are reluctant — understandably so, Guthrie notes — to allow hunters onto their property.