HAILEY — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game put down another mountain lion Thursday.
Fish and Game officers initially attempted to scare off the lion using rubber buck shot, but the lion did not leave town.
According to a Fish and Game press release, euthanizing the lion became necessary for the sake of public safety. The lion was near houses and public schools.
"We became aware of the mountain lion from a Facebook video that was posted earlier today," Idaho Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Craig White said. "Knowing that there was a lion in close proximity to local schools, especially as schools were releasing students this afternoon, was very concerning to us."
You have free articles remaining.
There have been more than 60 reported mountain lion sightings in the Wood River Valley since Dec. 5.
That many sightings is unusual, and concerning to Fish and Game officials.
"The reports indicate that the lions are not displaying what we could call normal behavior," White said. "Lions are typically shy and active at night, but reports such as we had today are of lions that are active during the day. That is not the desired cat behavior."
Fish and Game asks citizens to report mountain lion sightings to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.