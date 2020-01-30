{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain lion

In this January 2019 file photo, a young mountain lion is caught in a bobcat trap in remote Owyhee County before being freed by Fish and Game officers. 

 RACHEL CURTIS, IDAHO FISH AND GAME

HAILEY — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game put down another mountain lion Thursday. 

Fish and Game officers initially attempted to scare off the lion using rubber buck shot, but the lion did not leave town. 

According to a Fish and Game press release, euthanizing the lion became necessary for the sake of public safety. The lion was near houses and public schools. 

"We became aware of the mountain lion from a Facebook video that was posted earlier today," Idaho Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Craig White said. "Knowing that there was a lion in close proximity to local schools, especially as schools were releasing students this afternoon, was very concerning to us." 

There have been more than 60 reported mountain lion sightings in the Wood River Valley since Dec. 5. 

That many sightings is unusual, and concerning to Fish and Game officials. 

"The reports indicate that the lions are not displaying what we could call normal behavior," White said. "Lions are typically shy and active at night, but reports such as we had today are of lions that are active during the day. That is not the desired cat behavior." 

Fish and Game asks citizens to report mountain lion sightings to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. 

