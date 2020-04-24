Fish and Game officers kill mountain lion spotted in downtown Kimberly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KIMBERLY — A male mountain lion thought to be the same cat seen downtown on Thursday was euthanized Friday outside of town.

A homeowner east of Kimberly notified the Idaho Department of Fish and Game that they found a mountain lion early that morning on their porch, spokesman Terry Thompson said in a Friday statement.

"Before the officers’ arrival, the homeowner made repeated unsuccessful attempts to haze the mountain lion away from the house," Thompson said. "The homeowner reported that the lion showed no fear despite him yelling repeatedly at the lion, and at one point the lion hissed and took an aggressive posture toward the homeowner."

Regional Conservation Officer Josh Royse told Thompson he expected to scare the lion toward the South Hills but the big cat did not attempt to run away when approached.

"In the interest of public safety for local residents, the decision was made to euthanize the lion,” Royse said.

At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Kimberly resident Liz Stanger came home to find the cat at her door.