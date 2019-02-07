JEROME — Hunters in south-central Idaho will have more opportunities for hunting elk, deer and mountain lion if proposed changes to the big game season are approved next month.
Idaho Fish and Game has released the 2019-2020 big game season proposals at idfg.idaho.gov. And hunters in the Magic Valley region can comment and learn more about the proposed changes during several open houses this month.
The first of these open houses kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight at the Jerome Fish and Game regional office, 324 South, 417 East. The next two are slated for Feb. 12 in Burley and Feb. 19 in Hailey.
Public comments will also be taken online through Feb. 24. After that, staff will analyze and change proposals as needed and present a final recommendation to headquarters. The Fish and Game Commission will then make a final decision in March, Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said.
Here’s a recap of the proposed changes for big game seasons in the Magic Valley Region:
Elk
The agency is recommending more elk harvest and more opportunity regionwide, McDonald said. While elk habitat is in good shape, there are increasing problems with elk encroaching on private property.
“We want sportsman to help reduce population regionwide,” McDonald said. “We think there’s some demand out there.”
The proposed changes would add a general season opportunity for antlerless elk (cows and calves).
Mountain lion
The state is proposing to remove quotas for female mountain lions in portions of Blaine, Camas and Elmore counties, as well as in units farther south near Jarbidge, Nev., McDonald said. Currently, certain hunting units close as soon as a quota of female lions has been met.
“In neither one of those areas do we ever routinely meet the quota,” McDonald said.
The Sun Valley area quota has only been met twice in 10 years, and mountain lions have been attacking dogs in that area.
Mountain lions killed 2 dogs in Blaine County this month. Fish and Game believes the population is increasing.
“Lions seem to be doing extremely well,” he said. “Deer and elk are doing well.”
Mule deer
Not much is proposed to change for mule deer seasons, except in the Smoky-Bennett population unit near Glenns Ferry, Fairfield and Mountain Home. Here, an additional antlerless harvest is proposed, as the population is at a level that’s not compatible with available winter range, McDonald said.
Pronghorn
The main change regarding pronghorn is removing doe and fawn tags on the Camas Prairie.
Gray wolf
Idaho Fish and Game has proposed expanding the trapping season of gray wolves on private property, McDonald said.
