First Twin Falls County resident dies of COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — A woman in her 70s is the first to die from COVID-19 in Twin Falls County, heath officials said Friday.

The woman was hospitalized and had complicating health factors, the South Central Public Health District said in a statement.

The health department reported 32 cases in Twin Falls County as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

On Thursday, the health district announced that the first community spread cases in Twin Falls County — meaning patients had no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.

Public Health officials urge all residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, avoiding all non-essential travel and errands, and isolating immediately if they begin showing symptoms of any virus.