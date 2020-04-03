First Twin Falls County resident dies of COVID-19
0 comments
breaking featured

First Twin Falls County resident dies of COVID-19

From the Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus series
  • 0
St. Luke's Magic Valley

Donned in personal protective equipment, medical personnel work Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020, outside of St. Luke's Magic Valley's quick care entrance in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A woman in her 70s is the first to die from COVID-19 in Twin Falls County, heath officials said Friday.

The woman was hospitalized and had complicating health factors, the South Central Public Health District said in a statement.

The health department reported 32 cases in Twin Falls County as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

On Thursday, the health district announced that the first community spread cases in Twin Falls County — meaning patients had no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19.

Public Health officials urge all residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, avoiding all non-essential travel and errands, and isolating immediately if they begin showing symptoms of any virus.

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Idaho Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distressed because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010.

Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus

Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.

Times-News offices closed
Local

Times-News offices closed

  • TIMES-NEWS
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley are closed to the public until further notice in an effort to keep employees and comm…

O'Dunkens cancels St. Paddy's Day street party
Business
breaking

O'Dunkens cancels St. Paddy's Day street party

  • Colin Tiernan
  • 0

O'Dunkens Draught House decided Monday afternoon to shut down the St. Patrick's Day street party Tuesday. "We can make some sacrifices for the good of the community," owner Jennifer Colvin said. 

Preparing for a pandemic

Preparing for a pandemic

  • 0

The first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, were confirmed in Idaho in the past two days.

Race events still scheduled

  • Times-News
  • 0

Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.

Twin Falls city events still on

  • Times-News
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days
International
AP

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days

  • MARILYNN MARCHIONE Associated Press
  • 0

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News