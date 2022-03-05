First-responders graduate from Crisis Intervention Team training

TWIN FALLS — Ten law-enforcement and first-response agencies from around the valley attended a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training over the past week to learn skills to deal with folks in crisis.

The program was sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness — better known as NAMI — the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Twin Falls Police Department.

“The majority of our calls deal with people in crisis,” Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said. Training offered in the program gives the tools needed to handle such calls and teaches indicators as to what type of crisis the person may be in, be it drugs, alcohol or mental illness.

“A mental health crisis can affect anybody at any time in their life,” said Police Officer Shauna Peterson, who graduated from the program on Friday.

“The last thing we want to do is use force with people having a mental health crisis,” Kingsbury said. “And the last place we want them is in jail.”

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter told the Times-News this kind of training was not available when he first sat behind the wheel of a patrol car.

“I wish we’d had it,” Carter said, “but there was no such thing.”

The training, however, is not new. Law enforcement here introduced crisis training 16 years ago, said Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Mencl, who led this week’s program with Twin Falls Police Sgt. Dusty Soloman.

Kingsbury went through a similar training after he was hired as police chief in late 2016.

“It really opened my eyes up to understanding how people in crisis think,” he said.

And the training is not for law enforcement alone.

“Training is offered to all first-responders, including firefighters, paramedics and 911 dispatchers,” Kingsbury said.

“We plan to do another training in the fall,” he said. “We’d like to do two per year to keep up to speed with all the training.”

The police chief spoke Friday to more than two dozen graduates of the program, including members of Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Hailey Police Department, St. Luke’s Security, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls County Misdemeanor Probation Office.

“You will use (this training) probably a little more than you’d hoped,” Kingsbury said.

