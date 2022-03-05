 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

First-responders graduate from Crisis Intervention Team training

  • 0
Crisis Intervention Training graduation

Police Chief Craig Kingsbury speaks Friday during a graduation ceremony by those who completed the Crisis Intervention Team training, sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Twin Falls Police Department and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at County West in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Ten law-enforcement and first-response agencies from around the valley attended a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training over the past week to learn skills to deal with folks in crisis.

The program was sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness — better known as NAMI — the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Twin Falls Police Department.

Crisis Intervention Training graduation

Roman Seipert receives his crisis intervention certificate during a graduation ceremony Friday at County West in Twin Falls.
Crisis Intervention Training graduation

Roman Seipert receives his certificate during a graduation ceremony for crisis intervention training Friday at County West in Twin Falls. The training gives first-responders tools to handle folks in times of mental crisis.

“The majority of our calls deal with people in crisis,” Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said. Training offered in the program gives the tools needed to handle such calls and teaches indicators as to what type of crisis the person may be in, be it drugs, alcohol or mental illness.

“A mental health crisis can affect anybody at any time in their life,” said Police Officer Shauna Peterson, who graduated from the program on Friday.

“The last thing we want to do is use force with people having a mental health crisis,” Kingsbury said. “And the last place we want them is in jail.”

People are also reading…

Crisis Intervention Training graduation

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter speaks during a short graduation ceremony for those who completed the National Alliance on Mental Illness crisis intervention training Friday at County West in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter told the Times-News this kind of training was not available when he first sat behind the wheel of a patrol car.

“I wish we’d had it,” Carter said, “but there was no such thing.”

The training, however, is not new. Law enforcement here introduced crisis training 16 years ago, said Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Mencl, who led this week’s program with Twin Falls Police Sgt. Dusty Soloman.

Crisis Intervention Training graduation

Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O'Donnell receives his crisis intervention training certificate during a short graduation ceremony Friday at County West in Twin Falls.

Kingsbury went through a similar training after he was hired as police chief in late 2016.

“It really opened my eyes up to understanding how people in crisis think,” he said.

Crisis Intervention Training graduation

Mirnes Alic listens during a graduation ceremony for those who completed the National Alliance on Mental Illness crisis intervention training Friday at County West in Twin Falls.

And the training is not for law enforcement alone.

“Training is offered to all first-responders, including firefighters, paramedics and 911 dispatchers,” Kingsbury said.

“We plan to do another training in the fall,” he said. “We’d like to do two per year to keep up to speed with all the training.”

The police chief spoke Friday to more than two dozen graduates of the program, including members of Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Hailey Police Department, St. Luke’s Security, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls County Misdemeanor Probation Office.

“You will use (this training) probably a little more than you’d hoped,” Kingsbury said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Striking contracts on display where these two rivers converge in Switzerland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News