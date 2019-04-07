{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A First Responder Mental Health and Wellness Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls.

This two-day multifaceted training and networking event is for all first responders, police, fire, EMS, dispatchers, military/veterans, corrections, coroners, chaplains, clinicians, support staff both retired and active and all those who work in the public safety field.

Topics and training will include the importance of surrounding everyday American heroes with the support, resources and discussion needed to not just stop suicide, but to maintain good mental health, wellness and resiliency. Spouses are encouraged to attend.

Topics will include:

  • Surviving the Job — Officer Steve Redmond, Seattle Police and founder of Code 4 NW
  • Living With a Ghost: How to Negotiate When You’re the Hostage — Tim Wonacott, senior firefighter, Boise Fire Department
  • From Post-Traumatic Injury to Crisis to Recovery — Capt./paramedic Chris Verkerk, Meridian Fire Department
  • Yoga for First Responders: Processing Stress and Enhancing Performance — Olivia Mead
  • Resiliency: Coping When the Pain Doesn’t Go Away — Capt. Ron Winegar, Boise Police Department
  • Surviving Post Traumatic Stress in Dispatch — Becky Justus, Nampa Police & Fire Dispatch
  • A Nickel Saved — Police Chief Mike Masterson, retired
  • Save a Warrior Program — Mark Lema, director of alumni affairs
  • Change One Thing — Brad Lamm, CIP and author, using the three key elements of Break Free invitation-based intervention

You must register to attend. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com/e/first-responder-mental-health-wellness-tickets-53202798001 or 1stResponderConferences.org.

A networking social will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Most of the conference speakers will be available to all attendees for thoughts and questions.

