First Responder Day: Steven Gassert: A career in law enforcement since high school

TWIN FALLS — Steven Gassert has been a police officer since the age of 16. Although the minimum age for an officer is 21, Gassert started volunteering with Twin Falls Police Department through the Explorer Program in high school.

He has dedicated his time to a wide variety of programs, said Anna Hawkins, who nominated him.

“Sgt. Gassert is always willing to help anyone out and often goes above and beyond with any project he is working on,” she wrote.

A sergeant in the patrol division, Gassert has spent a large portion of his career in law enforcement working with children. As a school resource officer, he started the Bully Bucket program, a way for students to anonymously report bullying to school administration.

The program grew and turned into the Rise Above Bullying campaign which won local, state and national awards and was implemented in schools across the U.S.

“I want people to see that there is a different side to law enforcement other than we take people to jail,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I really enjoyed my time in the schools. I got to interact with kids in the lunchroom and out on the playground.”

Gassert also helped create a juvenile drug probation program for Twin Falls County. Juveniles who are charged with their first drug offense can have their charges removed from their record if they complete treatment and counseling.

“I want to help give other people a second chance, especially youth,” he said. “That just because they have messed up and made a mistake doesn’t mean it should follow them their whole lives or haunt them their whole lives.”

The hardest part of being a first responder is also his favorite part — every single day is different.

“Our job is ever-changing,” Gassert said. “Technology is always changing, laws are changing, and people’s views and opinions of law enforcement is changing.”

Law enforcement has to keep up with all these changes. However, the hard part aside, he loves his job.

