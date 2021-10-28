First Responder Day: Justin Jensen: A life dedicated to helping

BURLEY — Justin Jensen, of Heyburn, has dedicated his life to helping others during their worst moments.

Jensen, 45, is a full-time firefighter with the Burley Fire Department, part-time Advanced EMT with Emergency Response Ambulance at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and a Heyburn volunteer firefighter.

He has dedicated his entire life to helping others, said Cassie Daniels, who nominated him.

“Justin is the type of friend that would give you the shirt off his back,” she wrote.

Jensen started his career as a volunteer with the Heyburn Fire Department in 1997, and he was brought on by Burley Fire Department in 2006 as a volunteer. He became a full-time firefighter in 2008 and has been an EMT for 21 years and an Advanced EMT for 19.

He has earned the rank of lieutenant with the Burley Fire Department and earned his Fire Officer 1 certification from the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress. He was also named 2020 Firefighter of the Year by the Professional Firefighters of Idaho.

He participates in firefighter charity and memorial stair climbs around the county and raises money for breast cancer awareness.

He also spearheads a yearly golf scramble that raises money for the fire department’s burnout fund, which helps people who have suffered loss during a fire.

“I originally became a firefighter because I thought it was a cool job and I’d get to drive the big red fire engines,” Jensen said. “But, it became a way to give back to the community and help people who are experiencing their worst times. It’s a good feeling to know you did your best for them.”

