First Responder Day: Dave Ruhter, 'a humble and simple man'

TWIN FALLS — Dave Ruhter was nominated by both his wife, Marla, and his daughter Shayla Bos for his five years of work with Twin Falls County Search and Rescue.

“Dave is an amazing leader and the first person to extend a hand to someone in need,” Bos said. “He has pushed past all obstacles in life and has truly found his passion among these other incredible first responders.”

Ruhter, 50, “wanted to be a first responder for a long time, but he waited till the kids were grown,” Marla Ruhter said.

“I dedicate myself to whatever I do,” Dave Ruhter told the Times-News. “First, it was my kids; now it’s the Search and Rescue team.”

He recently became a dive instructor “and spent countless hours in the water to do so,” Bos said. “Now, he can further his team as an instructor.”

Bos said her father “deserves to be recognized for his massive golden heart underneath that rough exterior and humble attitude.”

“I like helping families in need, but I usually do it anonymously,” he said. “I don’t like recognition.”

Ruhter is “the definition of a simple and humble man who loves what he does for his community,” his daughter said.

In an interview, Ruhter objected several times to being honored. His wife, who is also part of the Search and Rescue team, spoke for him.

“The toughest part for him is probably doing a recovery,” she said. “It’s hard but it often brings the family answers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0