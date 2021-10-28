First Responder Day: Answering the call: Life as a 911 dispatcher

TWIN FALLS — For 33 years, Clint Sant has answered the call. As an emergency telecommunications specialist, commonly known as a 911 dispatcher, he helps send the appropriate responders to emergencies.

Sant’s career as a first responder began with Lincoln County dispatch. In 1993 he started working for the city of Twin Falls call center part-time. When the center closed in 1996 he worked for SIRCOM dispatch in Jerome until Twin Falls re-opened its center in 2003.

“He is amazing at his job and has worked there for many moons,” said Ashlee Edwards who nominated Sant. “He deserves an atta boy for his hard work and dedication to this community!”

One of the hardest parts of being a dispatcher is dealing with language barriers, Sant said. If a caller doesn’t speak English, he has to figure what language they speak and quickly get a translator on the line.

It is also difficult to not know what happens after help arrives. Recently, there has been a push to include dispatchers in after reports to help provide closure.

“There are incidents that stay with you throughout the years, but you try to compartmentalize,” he said.

He wants the public to know that dispatchers are human and prone to the same mistakes as anyone else.

“I understand people reach out to us for assistance, but we are limited as to what we can do, provided the information we receive,” Sant said. “So if they don’t tell us the complete picture, they might not get the help they think they deserve or that they were looking for.”

Dispatchers deal with high levels of stress and many leave the field because of burnout.

“I would say, the fact that I’ve made it this long, I consider a huge achievement,” he said.

