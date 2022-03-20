First of two US 93 pavement rehabilitation projects to begin this week in Twin Falls

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department will resurface two sections of U.S. Highway 93 through Twin Falls this spring and summer.

Work is expected to begin the week of March 21 on Pole Line Road from Grandview Drive to Blue Lakes Boulevard to maintain the roadway, provide better traction and enhance safety for motorists.

Construction involves grinding the top layer of existing concrete, while placing small grooves in the pavement to improve traction on surfaces that have become slick over time from heavy traffic and winter weather.

During construction:

Work will occur overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to reduce impacts and congestion during commute hours for residents, businesses, and motorists.

During night work, lane reductions will be in place. All lanes will be open during daytime hours.

Access to businesses will be maintained but may be briefly limited when equipment moves in front of an intersection or driveway.

Construction will be noisy, including equipment and back up alarms.

This project is expected to be completed in May.

Upon completion of the first project, crews will proceed with rehabilitating and reconstructing the pavement on Blue Lakes Boulevard from the Perrine Bridge to Pole Line Road. Other improvements will include Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades to pedestrian ramps and replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard.

ITD will host an open house and online meeting in May to share more information about the second project.

To learn more about each project and sign up for construction updates, please visit itdprojects.org/projects/us-93improvements.

