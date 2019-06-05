{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccines

In this file photo, C.M.A. Ellie Marimontes holds a measles vaccine at the St. Luke's Pediatrics Clinic in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

LEWISTON — A case of measles has been confirmed in Idaho.

A resident of Latah County is the first case of measles in the state since 2001, the Public Health-Idaho North Central said Wednesday.

While the risk to the public is low, according to the health district, people are advised to check their immunization records or schedule a measles-mumps-rubella vaccination.

“Given the recent increase of measles cases across the nation, and now here in Idaho, the best way to protect against becoming infected is by getting immunized," said Tanis Maxwell, epidemiologist with the South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls. "The MMR vaccine is highly effective, safe and readily available. If you don’t have the MMR vaccine, get it now. Don’t wait. It can take a few weeks for the antibodies to form. The sooner you get vaccinated the more protected our community is against an outbreak.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments