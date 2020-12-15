First Idahoan receives COVID-19 vaccine in historic rollout

The first vaccine doses come as the nation nearing breached 300,000 total COVID-19 deaths, and while hospitals in Idaho and elsewhere being pushed to capacity as infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue rising.

“It is bittersweet,” said Dr. Kenneth Krell, director of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit. “We know as health care workers that there is some relief on the horizon, but what’s difficult is that we’re going to go through an increasingly worse time before we ever get there.”

Krell, who is slated to receive one of EIRMC’s first doses that will arrive Tuesday, said by noon Monday, he had already put three COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The past weekend was stressful, he said, because EIRMC saw so many patients that “we were never able to be secure that we actually had a place to put them.”

“Sometimes we made due with nurses whose experience generally isn’t in an intensive care unit. But they helped out under the supervision of more experienced ICU nurses. And sometimes we made due with the charge nurse taking patients” when they usually don’t, Krell said. “And we made due with holding patients in the ER. But what we don’t want to do is turn patients away. We, we know there is nowhere if we don’t take patients in.”