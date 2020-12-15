First Idahoan receives COVID-19 vaccine in historic rollout

REXBURG — A hospital in eastern Idaho began inoculating health care workers on Monday with a very limited number of initial doses of Pfizer’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccine, signaling what could be the beginning of the end for the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg became the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, three public health sources told the Post Register. Media and the public watched as McUne, who works at rural Madison Memorial Hospital with just four-staffed intensive care unit beds, was vaccinated.
“As a ER physician working frontlines, working with a lot of COVID, this is a vaccine that we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” McUne said. “So this is definitely something we need people to see, we need people to be able to do, and I want to set an example that this is not something to be afraid of. This is going to help us. We really really need this vaccine in people.”
Eastern Idaho Public Health clinic director Amy Gamett injected multiple health care workers with the MRNA vaccine Monday, which contains one part of the novel coronavirus — not the whole virus that causes infections — to initiate an early immune response. She said it is the first dose to be administered in the eight-county health district and “potentially even the first dose in the state of Idaho.”
Earlier Monday, the first COVID-19 vaccine dose was administered in New York to critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, the Associated Press reported.
The first vaccine doses come as the nation nearing breached 300,000 total COVID-19 deaths, and while hospitals in Idaho and elsewhere being pushed to capacity as infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue rising.
“It is bittersweet,” said Dr. Kenneth Krell, director of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit. “We know as health care workers that there is some relief on the horizon, but what’s difficult is that we’re going to go through an increasingly worse time before we ever get there.”
Krell, who is slated to receive one of EIRMC’s first doses that will arrive Tuesday, said by noon Monday, he had already put three COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The past weekend was stressful, he said, because EIRMC saw so many patients that “we were never able to be secure that we actually had a place to put them.”
“Sometimes we made due with nurses whose experience generally isn’t in an intensive care unit. But they helped out under the supervision of more experienced ICU nurses. And sometimes we made due with the charge nurse taking patients” when they usually don’t, Krell said. “And we made due with holding patients in the ER. But what we don’t want to do is turn patients away. We, we know there is nowhere if we don’t take patients in.”
Idaho’s health leader state Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Friday was granted power to move hospitals in the state into Crisis Standards of Care when he deems it necessary.
Pfizer’s first distribution of vaccines is about one-fourth as much as states had anticipated receiving. In Idaho, around 13,650 first-time doses are expected to arrive this week. While that’s far under the estimate of how many health care workers in high-risk environments should receive the vaccine, health officials are optimistic that additional vaccine allocations from Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccine is being considered for approval this week, will keep on track this first round to be complete in January.
Only certain health care workers deemed high-risk to contract the virus are receiving this first run of the vaccine. Long-term care staff and residents in Idaho are set to receive vaccines starting as soon as next week, according to a Monday news release from the state health department.
“We are thrilled to finally have vaccine in hand to get vaccinations started, but we know there won’t be enough in this first shipment to vaccinate all health care workers who want it,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state public health officer, said in the news release.
Eastern and southeastern Idaho’s two health districts were each slated to receive one tray containing 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor told the Post Register that the region received vaccine doses Monday morning. State health department spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said Saint Alphonsus Health System in the Treasure Valley “also received or will receive vaccine (doses) today. St. Luke’s (Medical System) is expecting their tomorrow, and the rest of the state on Friday.”
Gamett, clinical services director for the eastern Idaho health district, said last week that these limited doses will demonstrate how regional sites can roll out the nation’s biggest vaccination effort.
“Even though that initial allocation is much smaller than anticipated, I think with Moderna coming to the table as well, I think we’re gonna have (more) doses,” Gamett told the Post Register in an interview last week, adding that the initial allocation ensures “what we have in place runs much smoother.”
Development of this vaccine was incredibly faster than previous vaccines. Health care leaders say that was just step one of this process. Distribution is the tedious task that follows.
Initially, Gamett in eastern Idaho said long-term storage is not a concern, as the first doses will be distributed quickly. She also said eastern Idaho has several storage sites available. The health district has plans to hold vaccines in place for rural hospitals up until they can distribute them quickly, so they don’t have to store the vaccines for a long time, Gamett said.
“I expect this to be an extremely quick turnaround to receive that vaccine,” Whitney Cooley, pharmacy director at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, told the Post Register in an interview earlier this month. She said she does not see long-term storage as a concern “until we see the second wave.”
Next is the question of whether enough people will be willing to receive the vaccine in order to reach the herd immunity threshold required to return to some sense of normalcy. National polling from Pew Research Center suggest that 62% of people are uncomfortable receiving the vaccine early, but willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine generally has risen from 51% in September to 60% in the poll released Dec. 3.
“As people start adopting it and we see that there’s increased levels of protection, I expect more and more people will then buy into it as well,” University of Idaho professor Bert Baumgartner, who researches attitudes toward vaccines, told Washington state TV station KHQ in an interview that aired last week.
“The biggest obstacle will be getting people vaccinated,” Gamett said. To bolster public trust in the vaccine, local hospitals are beginning to educate health care workers.
At EIRMC, Chief Medical Officer Timothy Ballard told the Post Register earlier this month that the vaccine will be encouraged, but not required in the facility. But he hopes that more people will choose to receive the vaccine as more information comes out about its effectiveness.
“Our hope is that people embrace the notion of getting us close the herd immunity,” Ballard said. “… That is the best pathway to getting our society, economy and culture back on track.” He said, “the only way we can do that is through immunization.”
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
