First Federal splash pad closes for winter.

TWIN FALLS — The First Federal Splash Pad is closing and being winterized for the season. The city of Twin Falls expects to reopen it again in late May.
Winterizing the splash pad prevents the pipes and pumps from freezing and bursting. During the closure, the public is welcome to be on the pad, but the water will not operate.
