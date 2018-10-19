Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The First Federal Foundation is now accepting grant applications, which are due Nov. 2.

The mission of the charitable foundation is to serve the needs of its communities by actively seeking opportunities to support educational, civic, health, human services, social and cultural organizations that address community development.

For more information and to access the applications, go to bankfirstfed.com/about/charitable-foundation or to Facebook at BankFirstFed.

Grant or contribution requests should be submitted to First Federal Foundation, c/o First Federal Bank, Attn: Ashley Frodin, P.O. Box 249, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0249.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments