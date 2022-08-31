First Federal Foundation grants more than $48,000 to local organizations

TWIN FALLS — The First Federal Foundation announced it has granted more than $48,000 in monetary donations to 15 local organizations and charities serving the Magic Valley, Mini-Cassia and Treasure Valley.

This round of funding marked two major milestones for the foundation with the largest pool of grant monies awarded in one cycle and the inclusion of a Treasure Valley organization. Individual amounts ranged from $1,000 to $5,000 each.

The Foundation offers two grant cycles annually and names recipients in August and December of each year. Grants are then funded in September and January.

August recipients are as follows:

Adaptive Cycling of Southern Idaho

Junior Achievement of Idaho Inc.

Buhl Family Network, Inc.

Living Independent Network Corporation

Burley High School Band

Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition

Everybody House

Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center

Hansen School District

Simply Hope Family Outreach, Inc.

Jefferson Elementary

Valley House Homeless Shelter

Jerome Middle School

West Minico Parent Teacher Organization Inc.

Jerome County Senior Citizens Service Area Inc.