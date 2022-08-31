 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Federal Foundation grants more than $48,000 to local organizations

Foundation luncheon

TWIN FALLS — The First Federal Foundation announced it has granted more than $48,000 in monetary donations to 15 local organizations and charities serving the Magic Valley, Mini-Cassia and Treasure Valley.

This round of funding marked two major milestones for the foundation with the largest pool of grant monies awarded in one cycle and the inclusion of a Treasure Valley organization. Individual amounts ranged from $1,000 to $5,000 each.

The Foundation offers two grant cycles annually and names recipients in August and December of each year. Grants are then funded in September and January.

August recipients are as follows:

  • Adaptive Cycling of Southern Idaho
  • Junior Achievement of Idaho Inc.
  • Buhl Family Network, Inc.
  • Living Independent Network Corporation
  • Burley High School Band
  • Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition
  • Everybody House
  • Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center
  • Hansen School District
  • Simply Hope Family Outreach, Inc.
  • Jefferson Elementary
  • Valley House Homeless Shelter
  • Jerome Middle School
  • West Minico Parent Teacher Organization Inc.
  • Jerome County Senior Citizens Service Area Inc.
Tags

