JEROME — There is a growing list of books students at South Hills Middle School say would like to see in their school library. A $2,000 grant from the First Federal Foundation will help the school get closer to fulfilling those requests.
“We started off with a decent library, but it’s not as robust as we would like it to be” said Ryan Ellsworth, principal of South Hills Middle School who was accepting the grant on behalf of the school librarian Whitney Moses. “It’s one of (Moses’) goals to make it that.”
During a Wednesday event at the Blue Lakes Country Club, the First Federal Foundation awarded its millionth dollar since the organization’s founding in 2003. Its awards $80,000 annually and typically gives grants of $5,000 or less to help community groups and schools carry out meaningful projects.
The foundation also announced that its longtime chairman, Tom Ashenbrener, would step down after years of service and named Lori Ward, a board member for four years, as his replacement.
“It’s a natural segue into a role that I’m happy to fulfill,” Ward said. “Tom is a hard act to follow.”
The foundation awarded money to 13 groups at Wednesday’s luncheon.
Rock Creek Firefighter Association — $4,800
The money the firefighter association received will go toward an inflatable safety house where children can learn fire safety firsthand. The house is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and can be taken to all schools in the association’s school district.
West End Senior Citizens — $3,010
The senior center will use its awarded funds to modernize and upgrade its facility. It will upgrade its exterior, paint the interior and create a contemporary atmosphere.
Living Independence Network — $3,841
The group provides assistance, advocacy work as well as wheelchairs and ramps to help people with disabilities live independently. It will use the funds to expand in the Magic Valley and move equipment from its location in Boise to be used here.
Filer Senior Haven — $1,500
The center will use the money to purchase an air conditioner to be used in the food storage area. It intends to protect food from spoilage — a problem the center had last year during the summer heat.
Magic Mountain Ski Patrol — $2,936.73
The ski patrol is part of a national organization of ski patrols and helps people who are injured or trapped at Magic Mountain every day. With the funds it’s received it will upgrade its response capabilities, including air and ground assets to help get people faster.
Blanket Blessings — $2,000
What started as a home operation providing blankets and bedding to those in need has grown. The organization will participate in Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s build day. Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides beds to those in need.
With the funds it’s received, Blanket Blessings will participate in a Stuff the Bus event where the group and volunteers fill a bus with blankets, pillows, sheets and more to give to furnish Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s finished beds.
Valley Recreation District — $5,000
The city of Hazelton gave the recreation district a 20-acre parcel that it was able to turn into a park that’s become a space for the community to gather. The money from First Federal will be used to put lights in the parking lot.
“When you’ve got 45 cars trying to get out of the parking lot at the same time, it’s actually quite a show,” Rob Grant, director of the Valley Recreation District, said.
Kimberly School District — $2,200
When Sara Tolman, a teacher at Kimberly Middle School, learned that it was not required for all educators or staff to be CPR, first aid and AED-certified in Idaho, she was concerned because a leading cause of death among school-aged children is sudden cardiac arrest. The district then placed six automated external defibrillators within the entire district.
Tolman will now be training staff to become CPR, first aid and AED-certified. The grant money will allow the district to purchase mannequins and equipment to carry out the district.
“I can not only train the staff at Kimberly School District, but other rural schools we’ve reached out to for help so we can save all precious lives,” Tolman said.
Hollister Elementary — $5,000
The elementary school, which was built in the early 1900s, will use the funds to purchase new cafeteria tables.
Magic Valley Arts Council — $1,791.98
The arts council will use the funds to gather materials and supplies so more people can have access to its services. The money will go toward buying a trailer that can be loaded with supplies and easily taken to other communities.
Burley High School — $3,613.45
Art Silva, a social studies instructor, had his students recreate a World War II infirmary at the Cassia County Museum, but neither he nor the museum had the funds to continue the project. With the grant funds, Silva and his future students will be able to continue the project and recreate scenes from other wars Magic Valley residents fought in.
Magic Valley Symphony Orchestra — $5,000
The symphony orchestra is celebrating 60 years of its volunteer orchestra this year. It will use the money it received to buy a new timpani, or kettledrum, and move it in time for its concert Feb. 21.
