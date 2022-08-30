First Federal Bank helps kids get “Ready, Set, Dressed” for school

TWIN FALLS — First Federal Bank announced the conclusion of its 2022 “Ready, Set, Dressed” program which benefits local kids who need a little extra help getting ready for the school year.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, First Federal Bank employees in Twin Falls, Meridian and Burley, treated more than 60 local kids to a day of personal shopping for back-to-school basics while parents and guardians were treated to food, beverages and games hosted by local Wal-Mart stores. First Federal backpacks were filled with age-appropriate hygiene and personal care items and presented to each child as they concluded their shopping day.

The bank worked with local agencies and nonprofits to identify kids in need of back-to-school basics like seasonal appropriate clothing, shoes, socks, and jackets. Additionally, First Federal held a "personal care item" drive in each branch and office location to provide shampoo, body wash, antiperspirant, feminine products and more for each student.

"First Federal Bank was founded on the premise of taking care of one another, and serving the needs of our communities is central to our mission," President and CEO Jason Meyerhoeffer said. "So, we decided to do something different this year. We appreciate that many organizations hold school supply drives, but there are limited opportunities for disadvantaged kids to get the basics, like shoes that fit, socks, and clothing. And, wanting these kids to start the school year feeling their best, we focused on gathering personal hygiene items, which can be expensive for families."

"We had tears of gratitude, laughter, and hugs from these kids and their guardians," said Jim Reames, Treasure Valley market president. "One little guy was so happy to have two new pairs of shoes — more than he had in his 'whole life.' He had us all in tears, while other kids, some suffering the recent loss of a parent or their home and belongings in an accident, humbled us beyond words."