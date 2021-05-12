First Denver flight lands in Twin Falls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said it is important to acknowledge the economic impact this flight brings to the community.

Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shawn Barigar looks forward to the future of the Magic Valley airport.

“The success of this service depends on each one of us,” Barigar said. “As we make our travel plans, make those plans leaving from Twin Falls and returning here.”

SkyWest and United officials are happy with the start-up of the service, he said. Although some seats were empty on both arriving and departing flights today, there is a large marketing plan underway targeting Magic Valley and Denver residents.

United Airlines official Mike S’Dao said if passengers took one of the empty seats today, they could be around the world by this evening.

“If anybody wants to go for Mai Tai’s in Honolulu tonight,” S’Dao said, “I think we still got time.”

Twin Falls wins grant that could bring Denver flight Magic Valley Regional Airport has won a $900,000 grant — that could mean Twin Falls is getting a flight to Denver.

The new flight is possible because of a U.S. Department of Transportation grant the airport won last February. The $900,000 grant protects SkyWest Airlines — the company that is servicing the flight for United — from losing any money during early operations.