First death in Minidoka County related to COVID-19 confirmed

RUPERT — South Central Public Health District confirmed Minidoka County’s first death related to COVID-19.
The individual was a woman over the age of 70. She was hospitalized and had complicating health factors, the health district said Tuesday in a statement.
The district announced community spread in Minidoka County on May 15.
"Public Health officials urge all residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19," the statement said. "This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing a mask in public places, and isolating immediately if they begin showing symptoms of any virus."
The health district is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
