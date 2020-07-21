First death in Minidoka County related to COVID-19 confirmed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — South Central Public Health District confirmed Minidoka County’s first death related to COVID-19.

The individual was a woman over the age of 70. She was hospitalized and had complicating health factors, the health district said Tuesday in a statement.

The district announced community spread in Minidoka County on May 15.

"Public Health officials urge all residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19," the statement said. "This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing a mask in public places, and isolating immediately if they begin showing symptoms of any virus."

The health district is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.