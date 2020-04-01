First COVID-19 case confirmed in Gooding County

GOODING — The South Central Public Health District has confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Gooding County.

The patient is a woman in her 50s, the district said in a statement. The point of transmission is under investigation. She was not hospitalized and is isolating at home with mild symptoms.

There are now 673 confirmed cases in Idaho, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the state. Blaine County has 256 of those cases and two of the state's nine deaths. Camas, Cassia and Minidoka counties have one case each, Jerome has four, Lincoln has five and Twin Falls has 17.

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Idaho Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distress because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010.