First COVID-19 case confirmed in Gooding County
0 comments
breaking top story

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Gooding County

From the Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus series
  • 0
South Central Public Health District

South Central Public Health sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

GOODING — The South Central Public Health District has confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Gooding County.

The patient is a woman in her 50s, the district said in a statement. The point of transmission is under investigation. She was not hospitalized and is isolating at home with mild symptoms.

There are now 673 confirmed cases in Idaho, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the state. Blaine County has 256 of those cases and two of the state's nine deaths. Camas, Cassia and Minidoka counties have one case each, Jerome has four, Lincoln has five and Twin Falls has 17.

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Idaho Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distress because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010.

Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus

Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.

Times-News offices closed
Local

Times-News offices closed

  • TIMES-NEWS
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley are closed to the public until further notice in an effort to keep employees and comm…

O'Dunkens cancels St. Paddy's Day street party
Business
breaking

O'Dunkens cancels St. Paddy's Day street party

  • Colin Tiernan
  • 0

O'Dunkens Draught House decided Monday afternoon to shut down the St. Patrick's Day street party Tuesday. "We can make some sacrifices for the good of the community," owner Jennifer Colvin said. 

Preparing for a pandemic

Preparing for a pandemic

  • 0

The first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, were confirmed in Idaho in the past two days.

Race events still scheduled

  • Times-News
  • 0

Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.

Twin Falls city events still on

  • Times-News
  • 0

TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days
International
AP

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days

  • MARILYNN MARCHIONE Associated Press
  • 0

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News