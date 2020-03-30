First coronavirus death reported in Cassia County; first cases reported in Jerome and Minidoka counties

JEROME — The South Central Public Health District on Monday reported a Cassia County woman died from coronavirus, and reported the first cases of the virus in Jerome and Minidoka counties.

The Cassia County patient was a woman older than 70. She was hospitalized and had complicating health factors, the health district said in a statement. The health district said the woman got the virus from visitors to her home from areas that had community spread and transmission.

A Jerome County woman older than 30 has tested positive for the disease. She likely got the virus when traveling to Blaine County.

In Minidoka County, a woman older than 50 tested positive. The health district said she likely got the virus traveling out of state.

Neither woman was hospitalized and both are isolating in their homes with mild symptoms.

Idaho is reporting at least 415 coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.