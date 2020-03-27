First case of novel coronavirus reported in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — South Central Public Health District confirms one case of the novel coronavirus in Lincoln County.

The patient is a man older than 70 who has been hospitalized. Authorities are investigating how he got the virus, the health district said in a statement Friday evening.

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order and signed an extreme emergency declaration on Wednesday. The stay-home order was effective immediately and in place for 21 days. The Governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period. The official order, a list of essential services, and an FAQ are available on https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ or call 2-1-1.

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Please refer to phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and coronavirus.idaho.gov for Idaho-specific information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 8 Angry 2