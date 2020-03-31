First case of novel coronavirus reported in Camas County
South Central Public Health District

South Central Public Health sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

CAMAS COUNTY — South Central Public Health District confirms one case of novel coronavirus in Camas County.

The health district said the patient is a woman but did not give an age. The point of transmission was likely travel to areas with community spread, the health district said.

She was not hospitalized and is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms, the health district said.

Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus

Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.

Times-News offices closed
  • TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley are closed to the public until further notice in an effort to keep employees and comm…

O'Dunkens cancels St. Paddy's Day street party
  • Colin Tiernan
O'Dunkens Draught House decided Monday afternoon to shut down the St. Patrick's Day street party Tuesday. "We can make some sacrifices for the good of the community," owner Jennifer Colvin said. 

Preparing for a pandemic

The first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, were confirmed in Idaho in the past two days.

Race events still scheduled

  • Times-News
Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.

Twin Falls city events still on

  • Times-News
TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days
  • MARILYNN MARCHIONE Associated Press
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

