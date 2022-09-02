First case of equine West Nile virus confirmed in Idaho

The first case of equine West Nile virus in the state this year has been confirmed.

The affected horse, in Gooding County, is recovering and is under the treatment of a veterinarian, according to the the Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Laboratory.

The most common signs of West Nile virus in horses are fever and weakness, usually in the hindquarters and characterized by a widened stance, stumbling, leaning to one side and toe dragging.

Mental conditions such as fearfulness, lip-smacking, chewing movements and fine muscle tremors may be noticed. Paralysis and inability to stand may follow in extreme cases of WNV infection.

West Nile most commonly is spread to people and horses through the bite of an infected mosquito. The ISDA urged the public to take precautions in areas with virus-carrying mosquitoes, and precautions should extend to animals.

The state Department of Agriculture recommends two essential protections for equines and small camelids: Vaccination and physical precautions.

“The WNV vaccination continues to be an essential preventive measure and should be given annually to provide an adequate level of protection from the virus,” Dr. Scott Leibsle. “Nearly 98% of horses that test positive for WNV are non-vaccinated or under-vaccinated.

"Horse owners should speak with their veterinarians about the WNV vaccination and other necessary annual core vaccinations as well as how to follow an annual booster schedule," Leibsle said. "Horses that have been vaccinated for WNV in previous years must receive annual boosters; a one-time vaccination is not enough.”

Physical West Nile virus precautions include using fans and repellants to keep mosquitoes away from equines. Additionally, horse owners should remove or treat standing water on or near their property whenever possible.

“There is no vaccine for people,” said Leslie Tengelsen, State Public Health Veterinarian with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “Although most infections in people are mild, some people can become quite ill. Avoid mosquito bites by taking simple precautions.”

Precautions can include using insect repellant according to the label, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and making sure house screens are in working order.

Additional information about the virus and a map of known affected counties is available from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website, www.westnile.idaho.gov. For questions regarding control of mosquito populations, please contact your local mosquito abatement district.