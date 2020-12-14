First batch of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Magic Valley

Priority groups

Health care personnel will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first.

1.1 - Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintain hospital capacity (includes support staff as well as clinical staff)

1.1 - Outpatient clinic staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintain hospital capacity

1.2 - Long-term care facility staff.

1.2 - Home care providers for adults 65 and older or for adults or children with high-risk medical conditions.

1.3 - Emergency medical services (EMS)

1.4 - Outpatient and inpatient medical staff not already included above who are unable to telework

1.5 - Dentists, hygienists and dental assistants

1.6 - Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy aides

1.7 - Public health and emergency management response workers who are unable to telework

1 - Long-term care facility residents

Essential workers

2.1 - First responders (other than EMS) and safety (fire/police/protective services/community support)

2.2 - Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers and daycare workers

2.3 - Correctional and detention facility staff (other than medical)

2.4 - Food processing workers

2.5 - Grocery and convenience store workers

2.6 - Idaho National Guard (other than medical)

2.7 - Other essential workers not listed above who can't telework or social distance at work