First batch of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — A shipment of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the next few days in the Magic Valley.
The South Central Public Health District will initially receive 975 doses of vaccine.
“This is not enough vaccine to offer to every one of our frontline workers, but it’s a good start,” health district public health program manager Josh Jensen said in a press release. “We are hopeful additional vaccine shipments will arrive in the coming weeks.”
Contact tracing is essential for slowing the spread of COVID-19, but the Magic Valley is having so many cases that the health district can't contact trace them all.
Health care personnel and long-term care facility residents will receive the vaccine first, per the state’s vaccine priority ranking guidelines. You can see Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccination priority list here and read more about the state's rollout plan here.
The health district is asking people not to call or reach out for a vaccination. The district will provide additional vaccination information for the general public in the future. Members of the general public who aren't essential workers or health care personnel will have to wait longer to get the vaccine.
The health district is working with health care providers in the priority groups to prepare for vaccine distribution in future shipments. Those who run health care facilities are asked to contact the Idaho Immunization Program for enrollment information.
The Federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Friday. It’s a two-dose vaccine — people won’t receive the benefits until after taking the second dose, three to four weeks after the first shot. The health district will only use half of the 975 vaccines at first to ensure health care workers can get the second dose even if a second shipment isn’t rapidly available.
“It’s important to remember that we won’t have enough doses for most of our residents until this spring or summer at the earliest,” Jensen said in the press release. “Please keep your guard up. Keep taking precautions. We have many more months to go and many people we still need to protect.”
