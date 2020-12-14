 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First batch of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Magic Valley
0 comments
breaking top story

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Magic Valley

{{featured_button_text}}
The first vaccine

Respiratory therapist Stuart Young talks about his work Nov. 13 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The South Central Public Health District will receive a batch of COVID-19 vaccine this week. Frontline workers will have first access to those doses, while the general public will likely have to wait until spring or summer. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — A shipment of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the next few days in the Magic Valley.

The South Central Public Health District will initially receive 975 doses of vaccine.

“This is not enough vaccine to offer to every one of our frontline workers, but it’s a good start,” health district public health program manager Josh Jensen said in a press release. “We are hopeful additional vaccine shipments will arrive in the coming weeks.”

Health care personnel and long-term care facility residents will receive the vaccine first, per the state’s vaccine priority ranking guidelines. You can see Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccination priority list here and read more about the state's rollout plan here

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The health district is asking people not to call or reach out for a vaccination. The district will provide additional vaccination information for the general public in the future. Members of the general public who aren't essential workers or health care personnel will have to wait longer to get the vaccine. 

The health district is working with health care providers in the priority groups to prepare for vaccine distribution in future shipments. Those who run health care facilities are asked to contact the Idaho Immunization Program for enrollment information.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Friday. It’s a two-dose vaccine — people won’t receive the benefits until after taking the second dose, three to four weeks after the first shot. The health district will only use half of the 975 vaccines at first to ensure health care workers can get the second dose even if a second shipment isn’t rapidly available.

“It’s important to remember that we won’t have enough doses for most of our residents until this spring or summer at the earliest,” Jensen said in the press release. “Please keep your guard up. Keep taking precautions. We have many more months to go and many people we still need to protect.”

Confused about COVID? Real advice from real doctors

We asked the doctors who live in the Magic Valley and see COVID patients here to talk about what is really going on, in their own words.

Why you should choose to wear a mask
Twn-column

Why you should choose to wear a mask

  • DR. STEVEN KOHTZ St. Luke’s Clinic Medical Group
  • 5

It has been horrifying to watch as people who are wearing masks and taking this pandemic seriously get chided for acting responsibly.

Coronavirus makes its own rules
Local

Coronavirus makes its own rules

  • DR. CATHY CANTY Family Health Services
  • 0

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has changed so many things about our world, and about my individual world as well. I have patients …

COVID-19: More than just the flu
Local

COVID-19: More than just the flu

  • DR. BRYAN MASON St. Luke's Clinic Medical Group
  • 1

Even though there are similarities between influenza and COVID-19, there are key differences between the seasonal flu and the new coronavirus.

3 alarming misconceptions about COVID-19
Local

3 alarming misconceptions about COVID-19

  • BASIL C. ANDERSON Family Health Services
  • 0

The virus is affecting us in a number of ways. We have seen multiple cases within the community and almost all of our clinics are testing pati…

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again
Local

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

  • Updated

The South Central Public Health District board declined Thursday to implement a mask mandate for the seven counties it covers as the number of deaths from COVID-19 rapidly increases in the area and local hospitals are preparing to ration care as the facilities overflow.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News