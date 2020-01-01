TWIN FALLS — Quinn Adams is a quiet girl. She spent Wednesday afternoon — her birthday — wrapped up snug in a floral blanket, wearing a matching headband and sleeping soundly.
Adams was the first baby born in the Magic Valley this decade. She was born six days before her due date, at 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.
“It was a little crazy,” Quinn’s mom, Shea Adams, said. “We’re from Rexburg and we were only down here for Christmas and New Year's.”
Shea Adams, and her husband, Creighton, are new parents. They’re both 25 and until Shea graduated from Brigham Young University — Idaho a few weeks ago, they were both college students. Shea has a degree in exercise physiology and Creighton is studying biomedical science with an intention of getting into cardiovascular perfusion.
The couple was in Twin Falls to spend the holidays with Creighton’s family. Creighton is a graduate of Canyon Ridge High School and grew up down the street from St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
“It definitely lives up to the hype,” Creighton Adams said about becoming a dad. “It’s fun. It’s a special feeling.”
Creighton Adams said it’s hard to describe what was going through his mind the moment he became a parent.
“It’s a feeling you haven’t felt before,” he said. “I loved her instantly.”
Shea and Creighton said that they settled on the name Quinn because it was unique but not too unusual. There’s already a family joke about the name. Creighton’s younger brother says the girl is named after Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder.
The new parents say that’s not true, although Creighton was wearing a Jazz hat the day his daughter was born.
Quinn’s birth went smoothly. The only thing that surprised the new parents was how calm and quiet she’s been — she sleeps soundly and softly squeaks a bit every few minutes. She’s 21 inches tall, weighs 7 pounds 7 ounces and will grow up with a bunch of cousins who are just a few months older than her. Her parents said she’ll eventually have some brothers and sisters, too.
