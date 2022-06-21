Fireworks season approaches, to the delight, and occasional agony, of many

TWIN FALLS — As Independence Day approaches, the pop and bang sound of fireworks will fill neighborhoods with the irregular snaps and pops, bringing delight to those who set them off, and irritation — or worse — to neighbors caught off guard by the concussive revelry.

Thursday is the first day fireworks can be sold or used within the city; the last day to use them this summer is July 5. Twin Falls City Code 6-9-1 specifies that only “safe and sane” fireworks are to be bought or discharged inside city limits. Hours for allowable use of “safe and sane” fireworks are between 8 a.m. and midnight.

“Safe and sane” fireworks include items such as sparklers, fountains, smoke balls, items with crackle and strobe effects, wheels and spinners, and various novelty items. These types of fireworks are allowed to be sold (with Safe and Sane fireworks permit only) and used within the city limits.

Safe and sane fireworks exclude anything that goes in the air and anything that goes boom. This includes firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman Candles, aerials, missiles, and other similar items. The sale, possession or use of such items is illegal within the city of Twin Falls.

Many fireworks that are illegal to use in Idaho can be easily bought in many places throughout the state. Counties in Idaho have the authority to allow banned fireworks to be sold, as long as the purchaser signs an affidavit promising not to set them off within the state of Idaho.

Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury gave the City Council an update last week on how the department plans to address illegal fireworks this year.

“If you’ve been in Idaho on Fourth of July, we all know that people are purchasing these fireworks, signing that affidavit, and then bringing them into the city of Twin Falls and shooting those fireworks off,” Kingsbury said.

He said the department will try to respond to fireworks calls and take appropriate action if they can gather the evidence necessary to do so.

“As a police chief I certainly understand the frustrations of our citizens who have asked us to do more,” Kingsbury said. “This year we are going to try.”

Kingsbury said that last year on the Fourth of July, Twin Falls police received 57 calls for fireworks violations on what was otherwise a very busy night filled with DUIs and other dangerous, illegal activities. This year, the police department has already started to receive calls.

Trying to keep up with calls about fireworks, however, is a bit like the little boy with his finger in the dam trying to hold back the flood, Kingsbury said.

“As much as I love the Fourth of July, I’m not a huge fan of fireworks after 30-plus years of policing,” he said. “I certainly, as a police chief, understand the frustrations of our citizens, many of whom suffer from PTSD whether it’s from service time in the armed forces or otherwise, and this becomes a trigger for those folks.”

Kingsbury also said that, as a dog owner, he understands how many pets respond negatively to the sound. Twin Falls Animal Shelter will routinely pick up a dozen or more dogs running loose in the days following the Fourth of July — animals who had fled in a panic and become separated from their owners.

Possession of aerial-type fireworks is illegal, and they can be confiscated if found. Kingsbury also stressed that police are bound by the Fourth Amendment from unreasonable searches. To identify who is actually lighting the fireworks can be complicated, and the police can’t roll up to a house where fireworks are being discharged and hand out citations to anyone: They need to identify the responsible individual, which can make it tricky to identify the individual who is violating the law.

The most useful thing for people wishing the illegal fireworks would stop, is to provide a video or a written complaint to the police. Members of the community with videos and willingness to sign complaints can help.

“I don’t want to say everybody needs to turn in thy neighbor,” Kingsbury said. “But if people have video, they can turn that over to us. If they’re willing to sign a complaint against that individual, they can do so, we can start an investigation.”

City Attorney Shayne Nope confirmed that enforcing the ordinance is difficult because officers must pinpoint the specific individual who is using illegal fireworks, not just a group of people.

“When we get videos of fireworks displays, and it’s clearly at ‘House X,’ the law doesn’t read: Everyone at ‘House X’ gets a citation,” Nope said. “We have to know who is actually possessing that.”

Nope also told the council that both the state and city ordinances allow confiscation, even though this is an infraction.

“So if you spend, from what I’ve heard from some individuals, thousands of dollars in Jerome, you light that first one and it goes ‘boom,’ you might be out $900 worth of fireworks after the officers leave,” Nope said.

City Councilman Shawn Barigar added that rather than focusing on snitching on neighbors, perhaps residents could take personal responsibility in the way they celebrate the holiday.

“Do what you can to be a good neighbor, have your good time, light your sparklers and do your thing,” Barigar said, “and don’t be a jerk to your neighbors, please.”

