Firefighters save homes, ski resort from Badger Fire's overnight growth

On Saturday, crews plan to continue to construct direct and indirect line on all perimeters, assisted by aviation resources as conditions allow.

Light to no precipitation fell on the fire overnight, and temperatures will be much cooler Saturday with higher relative humidity. Winds will shift throughout the day, from southerly to westerly this morning, and to west- northwest by this afternoon, with gusts from 25-30 mph. The fire is expected to exhibit less active fire behavior Saturday evening.

An evacuation order remains in place for the Rock Creek Drainage in Twin Falls County and Dry Creek and Trapper Creek in Cassia County.

As of Friday evening, 286 people are fighting the fire under the command of Sam Hick’s Type 2 Great Basin Team 5 with five helicopters, five dozers and 17 engines. It is the top priority in the Great Basin area.

The evacuation shelter closed Friday night, but anyone in need of assistance should call the American Red Cross at 800-272-6668.

Firefighters said they have all the food and supplies they need. Anyone would like to donate is asked support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

