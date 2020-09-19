Firefighters save homes, ski resort from Badger Fire's overnight growth

HANSEN — The Badger Fire continues to grow, but firefighters have so far been able to save the Magic Mountain Ski Resort and homes in the area.
Strong winds late Friday pushed the fire northward, toward private land in Rock Creek Canyon and Antelope Valley, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Saturday morning update.
"It appears all homes, cabins and ski lodge are intact this morning," Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson posted on Facebook Saturday morning. "Winds are supposed to change today which will be favorable for the Twin Falls County side but may impact the Cassia County side more. Prayers and safety to all the Firefighters, Law Enforcement and Citizens engaged and impacted by this."
The fire is actively burning in beetle-killed timber, subalpine fir, lodgepole pine, grass and pinyon/juniper forest, and has now reached agricultural lands to the north, the forest service said.
By 9 p.m., the fire had reached 97,210 acres, nearly double the fire's size Thursday evening.
Dozers and hand crews built a line and firefighters conducted firing operations to starve the fire of fuel before it reached any structures. Single-engine air tankers dropped retardant and “scoopers” dropped water to cool the flaming front, but heavy smoke and high winds limited air operations Friday.
On Saturday, crews plan to continue to construct direct and indirect line on all perimeters, assisted by aviation resources as conditions allow.
Light to no precipitation fell on the fire overnight, and temperatures will be much cooler Saturday with higher relative humidity. Winds will shift throughout the day, from southerly to westerly this morning, and to west- northwest by this afternoon, with gusts from 25-30 mph. The fire is expected to exhibit less active fire behavior Saturday evening.
An evacuation order remains in place for the Rock Creek Drainage in Twin Falls County and Dry Creek and Trapper Creek in Cassia County.
As of Friday evening, 286 people are fighting the fire under the command of Sam Hick’s Type 2 Great Basin Team 5 with five helicopters, five dozers and 17 engines. It is the top priority in the Great Basin area.
The evacuation shelter closed Friday night, but anyone in need of assistance should call the American Red Cross at 800-272-6668.
Firefighters said they have all the food and supplies they need. Anyone would like to donate is asked support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
Map shows fire boundary as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in orange, 10 p.m. Thursday in red and as of 8 p.m. Friday in purple..
Source: Data from National Interagency Fire Center. Map by Times-News.
Badger Fire
Smoke
TFFD at Badger Fire
TFFD at Badger Fire
TFFD at Badger Fire
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Trap Fire
Badger fire
Badger Fire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.