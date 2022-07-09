 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters rally to put out blaze in Rock Creek Canyon

Badger Fire continues to burn

Smoke can be seen rising from a fire in the South Hills in 2020.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

HANSEN — A fire in Rock Creek Canyon in the South Hills was contained by 8 p.m. Saturday.

The 10-acre fire that threatened structures 12 miles south of Hansen was reported at 3:30 p.m., the Bureau of Land Management said.

Shoshone Basin, Twin Falls, Filer and Rock Creek fire districts responded. The extent of the damage was unknown Saturday evening.

The fire was first estimated at 20 acres, the BLM said. The agency had three engines on the scene and the U.S. Forest Service had an engine and a helicopter.

BLM Fire estimated the fire would be contained by 10 p.m. Saturday, with control set for Sunday evening. Crews will remain on scene, improving containment lines and mopping up hot spots.

The South Hills have been fit hard numerous times in the past decade, with major fires in 2012 and 2020.

