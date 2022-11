Thanksgiving found firefighters working on their muscles, their minds and their deviled eggs.

Throughout Fire Station No. 1, the crew worked on staying sharp and staying fed as firefighter Dan Gould peeped on a fair-sized turkey in the oven.

Unlike most professions, firefighters and other first responders are always on call and ready to do what needs to be done.

That doesn't mean, however, they can't enjoy a little turkey mixed in with family and friends at the station.