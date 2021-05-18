 Skip to main content
Firefighters monitoring Wahlstrom Fire for hotspots
Firefighters monitoring Wahlstrom Fire for hotspots

Wahlstrom Fire

As of Wednesday morning, the Wahlstrom Fire had burned about 19 acres in rough terrain south of Ross Falls.

TWIN FALLS — The Wahlstrom Fire, reported last Tuesday, has now been contained and moved to "monitor status." This means firefighters are checking the area for any smoke or hot spots, Sawtooth National Forest spokesperson Julie Thomas said.

The fire burned 26.6 acres in steep terrain south of Ross Falls, Thomas said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The U.S. Forest Service reported another fire on Saturday. The Elk Fire, 6 miles northwest of Stanley, is estimated to have consumed 42 acres, according to a forest service Facebook post. Containment is expected at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

