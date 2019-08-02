{{featured_button_text}}
Fire engine, truck, fire department

A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A fire in the attic of a home brought firefighters out early Friday morning.

At 6:35 a.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department arrived at a single-story residence in the 200 block of Harrison Street in Twin Falls and found smoke rising from the home, a statement said.

Firefighters discovered flames originating in the living room and extinguished the fire in less than 20 minutes. No occupants were in the house.

The fire department determined an overheated battery charging near combustible material had started the fire. Fire and smoke damage to the building is estimated at between $10,000 and $15,000, the statement said.

