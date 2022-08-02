Firefighters control blaze that threatened homes

GOODING — Fire crews saved nearly a dozen homes west of town Tuesday by quelling a small blaze that threatened multiple structures, the sheriff's office said.
A man welding a fence in windy, dry conditions started the fire, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough told the Times-News.
“It wasn’t very big, but (the fire) threatened a bunch of homes,” Gough said.
The fire started at about 4 p.m. near 1640 E. 1700 S., west of Gooding, he said. Some residents were evacuated.
The sheriff estimated the blaze burned about 50 acres. Crews were still mopping up hot spots at 7:30 p.m.
Fire crews from Gooding Rural, Bliss Rural, Wendell Rural, Shoshone City, Hagerman Rural and Jerome Rural fire departments responded to the scene, along with Gooding County Ambulance and the county sheriff's office.
“The fire departments did an excellent job of attacking the fire,” Gough said, despite encountering interference from onlookers blocking firefighter's access to the fire.